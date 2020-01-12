These restaurants serve the best fried catfish in the Houston area, according to KPRC 2 viewers

HOUSTON, Texas – Got a hankering for some delicious fried catfish?

We asked out KPRC 2 audience to share their go-to spots for fried catfish.

According to our seafood-loving viewers, these are some of the best Houston in and around the Houston area:

- Captain Tom’s Seafood & Oyster Bar: 10501 FM 1960, Houston, TX 77070

“I love the seafood platter from Captain Tom's on FM 1960❤ has catfish, shrimp, oysters and a stuffed crab,” Emilia wrote in a comment on our Facebook post.

- Mel’s Country Cafe: 24814 Stanolind Rd, Tomball, TX 77375

“I'd go for Mels just outside of Tomball,” Joe wrote in a comment on our Facebook post. “World famous for the megaMel but they serve some serious good fried catfish as well.”

-The Turkey Leg Hut: 4830 Almeda Rd suite a/b, Houston, TX 77004

- Vernon’s Kuntry Katfish: 5901 W Davis St, Conroe, TX 77304

- Sudie’s Catfish House: 4910 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505

- Cross Road Tavern: 12176 FM1094, Sealy, TX 77474

- Mike’s Seafood: 9449 Highway 6 South, Houston, TX 77083

- T P Seafood Market & Restaurant: 3735 Reed Rd, Houston, TX 77051

- Old Hickory Inn Barbecue: 5427 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77096

- Hank’s Fish Market: 4319 Lockwood Dr, Houston, TX 77026