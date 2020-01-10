How to know if your vintage CorningWare is worth some serious money

At least one vintage CorningWare dish has sold for more than $10,000 on eBay, and the internet is taking note.

Several articles have popped up in the past week talking about the sale, and prospective sales.

In case you need a refresher, here’s what CorningWare looks like:

Look familiar?

Let’s talk numbers.

Check out this casserole dish, which went for about $17,504 in Australian currency -- which is around $12,000 in U.S. dollars.

And this pair is currently listed for about $16,000.

As is the case with all collector’s items, it’s hard to know what your personal belongings could truly sell for. Despite how valuable or invaluable something might be, our stuff is really only worth what someone will pay for it at any given time.

If you go to eBay and search the word “CorningWare,” you’ll find most listings range from $5 to $40, depending on the set itself, how many pieces are included and what condition they’re in.

This item was listed earlier this week on eBay for $4,900 -- but it doesn’t appear that it got any bids. The owner named it “Vintage and Rare La Marjolaine CorningWare” and described it as “GREAT CONDITION: Obviously Used, but only for special family events.”

Here’s another set that’s for sale for $7,200. It appears to be the dimple lids, in this case, that make this set valuable -- or valuable if it sells for that price, that is.

CorningWare, which was introduced in the late ‘50s, was quite common and popular in the 1970s and 1980s. The porcelain pots are often floral in design.

Glass expert Dean Six told an Australian website that a piece that recently sold for $7,000 was a 1970s product that fizzled.

The rarer the better when it comes to value, it seems.

“The Cornflower range, with a blue floral design, is the most common pattern but is still worth a lot of money,” the Australian site said. “More rare patterns, like Wildflower - made from 1977 to 1984 - and Floral Bouquet - made from 1971 to 1975 - can fetch up to $10,000 online.”

Again, that’s only if someone will pony up.

So, how are you feeling? If you have a piece you suspect could be valuable, it couldn’t hurt to swing by an antique dealer and investigate.

Now we’ll leave you with this question: