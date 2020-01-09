This is where Harper’s BAZAAR ranks Houston on its best places to travel in the world in 2020
HOUSTON – When we think of some of the top travel destinations in the world to visit we think of places like Paris, Sydney, Australia, Botswana, Brazil and New York.
But what about Houston?
In the latest edition of Harper’s BAZAAR, Houston was listed No. 5 among the fashion publication’s The 20 Best Places to Travel in 2020.
The writer makes some very compelling arguments for Houston to be among the must-travel to cities of 2020. Houston even ranked higher than all of the usual United States favorites like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
The article points out the sprawling landscapes, the reasonable cost of living and the diverse cuisine (even going as far as to say the Vietnamese and Mexican dining is better here than anywhere else in the country). The writer also found the cultural experience and the state of the art museums and world-class performing arts centers to be first-rate.
Here’s the full list of Harper’s BAZAAR Top 20 travel destinations:
1. Uzbekistan
2. Botswana
3. Sydney, Australia
4. Senegal
5. Houston, Texas
6. Brazil
7. Kanto, Japan
8. Israel
9. New York
10. Philippines
11. Antarctica
12. Paris & Versailles, France
13. The British Virgin Islands
14. Sao Tome & Principe
15. Uruguay
16. Montenegro
17. The Marquesas
18. Sardinia
19. Puerto Rico
20. Austria
