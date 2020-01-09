This is where Harper’s BAZAAR ranks Houston on its best places to travel in the world in 2020

HOUSTON – When we think of some of the top travel destinations in the world to visit we think of places like Paris, Sydney, Australia, Botswana, Brazil and New York.

But what about Houston?

In the latest edition of Harper’s BAZAAR, Houston was listed No. 5 among the fashion publication’s The 20 Best Places to Travel in 2020.

The writer makes some very compelling arguments for Houston to be among the must-travel to cities of 2020. Houston even ranked higher than all of the usual United States favorites like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The article points out the sprawling landscapes, the reasonable cost of living and the diverse cuisine (even going as far as to say the Vietnamese and Mexican dining is better here than anywhere else in the country). The writer also found the cultural experience and the state of the art museums and world-class performing arts centers to be first-rate.

Here’s the full list of Harper’s BAZAAR Top 20 travel destinations:

1. Uzbekistan

2. Botswana

3. Sydney, Australia

4. Senegal

5. Houston, Texas

6. Brazil

7. Kanto, Japan

8. Israel

9. New York

10. Philippines

11. Antarctica

12. Paris & Versailles, France

13. The British Virgin Islands

14. Sao Tome & Principe

15. Uruguay

16. Montenegro

17. The Marquesas

18. Sardinia

19. Puerto Rico

20. Austria