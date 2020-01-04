The best kid-friendly camping adventures for Houston families

My son is absolutely certain that we need to go camping… and I am absolutely sure I have no idea where to go around Houston. Fortunately I know a whole bunch of Houston parents that can recommend the best places to go around Houston.

Here are the places YOU recommended. Thank you! (And if you have a recommendation, let me know!)

Lake Houston Wilderness Park – 25840 FM 1485, New Caney, TX 77357 – 33 Miles from Downtown Houston

This is the only Houston Park (HPARD) with overnight camping available! Cabins and walk-in campsites are available for rental. Activities include hiking and biking, kayaking and horseback riding (for horse owners).

Spring Creek Park – 15012 Brown Rd, Tomball, TX 77375 – 35 Miles from Downtown Houston

This Harris County Park in Tomball has a softball field, a basketball pavilion, tennis courts, a small barbecue pavilion, a large barbecue pavilion, eight RV/camper hook-ups, three tent camping sites, one primitive camping area, a playground, trails, picnic tables, barbecue grills, a sand volleyball court, and a rest room/shower pavilion. See our park review HERE!

Brazos Bend State Park – 21901 FM 762, Needville, TX 77461 – 48 Miles from Downtown Houston

This state park includes camping, picnicking, hiking, biking, horseback riding and fishing. The George Observatory is also located in the park. See our park review HERE!

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park – 34843 Betka Road, Waller, TX 77484 – 50 Miles from Downtown Houston

Texas campground features cabin rentals, tent sites and RV camping. Activities around the park include visiting Six Flags Splashtown, the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum or the San Jacinto Monument.

Huntsville State Park – Huntsville, TX 77342 – 65 Miles from Downtown Houston

This state park has trails, playgrounds and a nature center.

Stephen F. Austin State Park – Park Rd 38, San Felipe, TX 77473 – 50 Miles from Downtown Houston

This park has hiking and biking trails, geocaching, campsites, RV hook-ups and a private cabin and group lodge. The San Felipe de Austin State Historic Site is nearby.

Splashway Waterpark and Campgrounds – 5211 Main St, Sheridan, TX 77475 – 90 Miles from Downtown Houston

Big waterpark with cabins, cottages, RV hook ups and space for tents. There are also playgrounds, boat rentals and activities for kids.

Pace Bend Park – 2011 Pace Bend Rd N, Spicewood, TX 78669 – 195 Miles from Downtown Houston

Improved campsites with water, electrical hook-ups, showers, primitive campsites, boat ramps, swim coves, trails on Lake Travis.

Pedernales Falls State Park – 2585 Park Rd 6026, Johnson City, TX 78636 – 200 Miles from Downtown Houston

At this state park, you can camp, hike, bike, picnic, geocache, swim and fish.

