Popular Seabrook Waffle Co. opens in Pearland, sells out on grand opening due to high demand

PEARLAND, Texas – Pearland residents are in for a sweet treat. If you haven’t heard already, Seabrook Waffle opened its second location in Pearland.

The company, located at 2740 Broadway St., opened in December and sold more waffles than expected, which resulted in the business closing its doors early on its grand opening day.

Pearland, your response has been overwhelming!!! Our dough takes 24 hours in order to be ready to serve and we simply... Posted by Seabrook Waffle Company on Saturday, December 21, 2019

The location also sold out on Dec. 28 and had to close early again.

Pearland, we are sold out of waffles!! We will be closed for the rest of the day, see you tomorrow! Seabrook location is still open! Posted by Seabrook Waffle Company on Saturday, December 28, 2019

More than 1,000 people have recommended the waffle place on Facebook. Most seemed to rave about the eggs benedict waffle, waffle breakfast and the chicken and waffles.

“AMAZING waffles! Best I’ve tasted in years. The different toppings are unique and well thought out. Absolutely delicious!” one user posted on Facebook recommendations.

“It’s so great to have something new and creative in the older side of Pearland! The food was delicious, service was quick and so very friendly, and the atmosphere was family-friendly! We can’t wait to come back and try all the flavors on the menu!!” another customer posted on Facebook recommendations.

The Seabrook Waffle Company was rated an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars.

The company serves traditional liege waffles made from dough instead of waffle batter. Its dough is also infused with pearl sugar, which carmelizes the waffle, giving it a sweet crunch.

Seabrook Waffle Company was founded in 2012 and has gained a lot of popularity in the Seabrook community.

Check some items from its menu below: