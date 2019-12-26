You can go on a balloon ride for just $40 at this Texas festival

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a cool experience, a festival in Georgetown, Texas near Austin is just the ticket.

Between March 27-28, 2020, the Victory Cup is hosting the Georgetown Hot Air Balloon Festival. The Victory Cup is a national polo tournament celebrating it’s 15th year in 2020. But event organizers want to make it clear that it’s more than just a polo match. Attendees can enjoy polo, live music, fashion, food and hot air balloons.

“The Victory Cup has grown to be one of the largest equestrian events in the United States (over 75,000 attendees in 2018), and is definitely the most fun,” event organizers wrote on Facebook. “This event isn’t just a polo match or balloon festival, it’s a networking and social destination drawing thousands for each event."

The event is both kid and pet-friendly.

Thee are several ticket options if you want to head out there and general admission is $10. To ride in a hot air balloon, you’ll need to pay an additional $30.

You can find more information about the festival and buy tickets here.