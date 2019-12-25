Texas City Police Department spreads cheer on Christmas Eve with Operation Blue Santa

TEXAS CITY, Texas – On Christmas Eve, officers with the Texas City Police Department passed out toys as part of the department’s Operation Blue Santa project.

The department was able to give out toys to more than 500 children Tuesday due to donations from Toys for Tots and from people in the community.

Officer Robert Minor surprised last-minute shoppers at a Texas City H-E-B with gifts Tuesday as part of the project.

“It’s awesome to see the kids’ (faces) and they’re excited, because we don’t know who has what at home, and some kids may have more, and some of these kids don’t have enough,” Minor said. “It’s really (getting) some gratification out of it, being able to reach out to the community.”

Renee Spoons was shopping with her daughter and grandson when they received the gifts from the Texas City Police Department.

“Very surprised, and it made (grandson) very happy. I don’t think he’ll go to sleep on time tonight,” joked Spoons.

Texas City Police said the project also helps them get to know the community and for the community to get to know them.

“Try to bridge that gap with the community and it helps us show the community that not every interaction has to be negative," Minor said. “We do positive things in the Texas City Police Department.”