Councilmember Dwight Boykins partners with groups to surprise Houston family with furniture for Christmas

HOUSTON – A southeast Houston mother of three who suffered a stroke earlier this year and struggles with ongoing paralysis, got a special delivery Tuesday, from outgoing Houston City Councilmember Dwight Boykins and the employees of some Houston companies.

Demica Moore lives at The Pointe at Crestmont with her three children. For months, the family has had no furniture and no reliable way to get Moore to and from her numerous doctors’ appointments.

“They sleep on the floor,” Boykins told KPRC 2.

In a few days, Boykins will exit public office after six years as a Houston City Councilmember. He said he heard about the family’s situation and started making phone calls. Boykins says he grew up not far from where Moore lives.

“You don’t forget where you come from," Boykins said. “There are a lot of people in need in this city and it’s our job to do what we can to help them.”

Boykins rallied several companies to donate items to help the Moore family on Christmas Eve.

United Parcel Service employees in the Houston area donated and delivered a truckload of furniture, including a couch, kitchen table, bunk bed for the kids, and other items.

METROLift employees donated 12 monthly passes for their door-to-door ride service.

Saucy Nosh Caterers delivered a Christmas dinner.

Firefighters from the Houston Fire Department, Station 55, provided the muscle to help move all the items into Moore’s apartment.

“Just looking at everything, I don’t know what to say. It’s a blessing, a blessing.” Moore said.