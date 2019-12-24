Christmas Eve traditions celebrated by KPRC viewers
HOUSTON – One more sleep until Christmas!
We did a social call out asking our viewers what their Christmas Eve traditions are, here is what some families are doing today:
- Watch the classic holiday movie, “A Christmas Story”
- Attend Midnight Mass
- Family members exchange gifts on Christmas Eve and open gifts from Santa on Christmas morning
- Opening one gift tonight
- One word: Tamales
What are your Christmas Eve traditions? Let us know in the comments!
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.