Christmas Eve traditions celebrated by KPRC viewers

HOUSTON – One more sleep until Christmas!

We did a social call out asking our viewers what their Christmas Eve traditions are, here is what some families are doing today:

- Watch the classic holiday movie, “A Christmas Story”

- Attend Midnight Mass

- Family members exchange gifts on Christmas Eve and open gifts from Santa on Christmas morning

- Opening one gift tonight

- One word: Tamales

What are your Christmas Eve traditions? Let us know in the comments!