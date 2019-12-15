Things to do with kids in Houston’s Chinatown

Chinatown! We love it, but it can be overwhelming with all the shops and restaurants.

I am certainly not an expert… and generally just drive until I happen upon something we want to try. But since I get asked a lot, below are some things-to-do to get you started. If you have Chinatown favorites, let us know!

1. My Table Chinatown Restaurant Guide: When you drive down Bellaire Boulevard, you will see (literally) hundreds of restaurants. There are so many options I find it almost impossible to pick one for lunch… Fortunately My Table put together a guide with the eight kinds of Chinese food in Chinatown, with their recommendations.

Hong Kong Food Market

2. Ice Cream: Chinatown shops do ice cream well! To start, find rolled ice cream at Class 502 and sea salt ice cream, wrapped in cotton candy at Aqua S!

Aqua S

3. Bakeries: I love the bakeries… and if your kids are not especially adventurous, you can still find something good to eat. Also, if you go in the morning, the bakeries are awake before many of the other shops and restaurants.

85°C Bakery and Six Ping are good bakeries… and here is what Yelp rates as the best. (What are your favorites?)

Six Ping Bakery

4. Grocery Stores: This might be my favorite thing to do. It’s easy to go to a grocery store and we always find something new to try. A couple of our favorites are:

Hong Kong Food Market – Every trip takes 2 laps around the 150,000 square foot store. One is to take in all the weird animal parts, raw meat counter and huge live fish tanks (with men standing on the counter scooping them out for dinner), and the next lap is to select some reasonable produce, some unrecognizable things to try and, my favorite, some candies or cookies.

H Mart – This is a smaller Korean Market. It has plenty of unique things to try… but only takes us one lap around… because it’s not as huge or unbelievable as the Hong Kong Market.

H-Mart

5. Traditional Chinese Outfits: If you want to find traditional Chinese outfits for the Lunar New Year, look in the Hong Kong Market Shopping Center. (Enter at the grocery store and turn right to find the store.) Cali Fashion has the kids outfits for around $15 (and more expensive outfits too).

Chinese New Year outfits

6. More to Do:

Arthur Storey Park is a giant park at 8 and Bellaire. There is a play area, lake and long walking trail. See all the pictures HERE.

Teo Chew Temple is on the far side of Arthur Storey Park. It is open to the public and you can see the pictures HERE.

I know there is much more to do… so comment and let us know your favorites!

Tao Chew Temple

This story was originally published on JillBJarvis.com and is being featured here as part of a partnership with BigKidSmallCity. Click here to view the article in its original format.