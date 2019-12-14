Blind Salvation Army volunteer serenades Hobby Lobby customers in Tomball

The Salvation Army’s annual red kettle campaign is once again raising funds and this year one volunteer ditched the red bell, opting to raise money by singing songs.

William Johnson has been with the Salvation Army for nine years. For the past two years, Johnson has been serenading customers at the Hobby Lobby along Hwy 249 in Tomball.

Johnson says he enjoys bringing joy to the customers.

“I’m hoping that someone in the depressed mode will hear the joy that’s in my heart and in my song, that they might be able to receive hope as well,” Johnson said. “That’s the bottom line.”

Johnson sings at the Hobby Lobby location Monday through Saturday each week. His favorite song is the gospel song “Blessed Assurance.”