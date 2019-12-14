BBQ for beginners: Houston class offers crash course for aspiring pitmasters

Do you consider BBQ an essential food group? Do you dream about the perfect brisket? Does barbecue sauce run through your veins? If you answered yes to any of these questions, consider enrolling in BrisketU, a tasty crash course in all things brisket.

Experienced pitmasters teach the ins and outs of smoking brisket, from trimming the meat to slicing up the final product. Oh, and did we mention these classes are taught at local breweries? Beer is on the house, courtesy of BrisketU.

BrisketU offers courses in Houston, Austin and Bryan-College Station. Class times and locations vary. Click here for a detailed schedule of the classes available.

Classes run three hours long and cost $74 each. Pony up the cash and a lifetime of brisket cooked to perfection may be in your future (if you pay attention).