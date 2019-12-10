7 Christmas gift ideas for teachers you can shop for in Houston-area

HOUSTON – Are you clueless about what to get your kid’s teachers this holiday season? Practical and consumable gifts are the way to go.

Shopping at any of the local shops in your area guarantees you will find a unique Christmas gift.

Below are seven Christmas gift ideas for both male and female teachers. Any of the gifts below with a nice note will make them feel appreciated:

1.) Local coffee shop gift card

Teachers need fuel to keep them going, and by fuel we mean coffee.

Black Walnut Cafe has gift cards you can purchase online or at any of its Houston-area locations. This Houston-based cafe offers warm beverages, as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner options on its menu.

2.) Chocolates

Chocolates or other sweet treats will help teachers get the sugar rush they need to keep up with active kids.

DGZ Chocolates, a Houston-based shop founded in 1983, has gourmet toffee and chocolate gift boxes that will make a sweet gift.

3.) Gas gift card

On your way to drop off your kid, forgot to buy a gift and don’t want them to show up empty-handed? Stop by your neighborhood gas station to pick up a gas gift card. It’s the perfect last-minute gift.

4.) Movie certificate taped to a popcorn bag

You can purchase and print out a movie gift certificate from the Alamo Drafthouse, an Austin-born concept known for its no mid-show chatting policy, and grab a flavored popcorn bag from the Popcorn Bar, located at 3829 Southwest Freeway.

5.) School supplies - Stickers, markers, Post-it notes

Teacher Heaven, located on 11625 Southwest Freeway, has a massive collection of sticker designs and markers you can purchase in-store or online. Gift cards are also available for purchase.

6.) Local car wash gift card

Who doesn’t need their car washed? You can purchase a car wash gift card at Uptown Car Wash, located on 5138 San Felipe. Its basic car wash offers vacuuming, hand-washing, hand-drying, wiping of the vehicle’s dash and cleaning of windows and rims for only $20.

7.) Uniquely scented soap

At Connie’s Bath Shack in Old Town Spring you’re sure to find uniquely scented handmade soaps. Some of the soaps in stock include Hawaiian Lei, Honeysuckle Rose, Texas Wildflower and Vanilla Champagne.