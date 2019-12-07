Back and open for business: Toys R Us opens Galleria location Saturday

Geoffrey the giraffe is back in H-Town y’all. Once again, the young and young at heart can shop for toys to their hearts’ content at the iconic retailer.

Back just in time for the holidays, Toys R US will open its Houston store at the Galleria on Saturday.

After the brand went bankrupt two years ago, the retailer closed its more than 700 stores. Now, the company is making a comeback, opening two new stores, one in Houston and one in New Jersey.

The new Houston location boasts a smaller, sleeker retail space than older Toys R Us stores. What the new toy shop lacks in shelving and square footage, it makes up for with a more immersive shopping experience.

Find the new location on level 2 of the Galleria, near Nordstrom.