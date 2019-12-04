67ºF

Features

RodeoHouston adds K-Pop, EDM to 2020 lineup

Tulsi Kamath, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will see a new genre of entertainment in 2020, officials announced Wednesday. Korean Pop music, or K-Pop, is the newest genre to be added to the RodeoHouston lineup and Electronic Dance Music (EDM) will also be making a comeback, officials wrote.

From March 3 to 22, 2020 fans can attend performances in the Country, Latin Pop, Hip Hop, R&B, K-Pop, EDM and Pop genres. See the RodeoHouston musical genre calendar below:

Organizers will announce the names of 17 of 20 artists on the 2020 lineup on Jan. 9 and tickets to their performances will go on sale on Jan. 16.

Artists performing on March 6, 13 and 20 will be announced on Feb. 4 and tickets for their performances will go on sale two days later.

