RodeoHouston adds K-Pop, EDM to 2020 lineup

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will see a new genre of entertainment in 2020, officials announced Wednesday. Korean Pop music, or K-Pop, is the newest genre to be added to the RodeoHouston lineup and Electronic Dance Music (EDM) will also be making a comeback, officials wrote.

From March 3 to 22, 2020 fans can attend performances in the Country, Latin Pop, Hip Hop, R&B, K-Pop, EDM and Pop genres. See the RodeoHouston musical genre calendar below:

The 2020 RODEOHOUSTON Genre Calendar is out! 😁

We are switching it up in 2020! 17 performers will be announced Jan. 9, and the three Fri-YAY Friday performers will be announced Feb. 4. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/9VdVcMxuca — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) December 4, 2019

Organizers will announce the names of 17 of 20 artists on the 2020 lineup on Jan. 9 and tickets to their performances will go on sale on Jan. 16.

Artists performing on March 6, 13 and 20 will be announced on Feb. 4 and tickets for their performances will go on sale two days later.