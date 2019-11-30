HOUSTON – Three decades ago Stephen Roddy, Founder and Director of the Houston Children’s Chorus, had a vision that Houston needed a place where boys and girls could share their vocal talents. Today that vision is called The Houston Children’s Chorus.

The musical group now has 150 members who perform in harmony, 80 times a year, all over the world.

The children say they love the festive moves and holiday harmonies.

“It’s just beautiful and everything about it is just amazing,” said 11-year-old singer Olivia Bell.

“We get to sing some of my favorite songs,” said fifth-grader Mateo Martinez.

Not only do the children learn to perform but they also learn how to focus, be disciplined, patient and confident on and off the stage, according to Roddy and choreographer Stevie Rawlings who flies in to Houston to be a part of it.

“When they come into the room, we treat them like adults,” said Roddy. “You know, it’s not a put stickers on the kids and give them candy every time they walk out the door. We don’t do that.”

SING-ALONG: Get in the holiday spirit with the Houston Children’s Chorus

The kids say they’re especially happy to make their parents proud.

“They’re really proud of me,” said Bell. “Sometimes (they) start crying cause they’re really happy that I get to have this opportunity and that God gave me the gift of singing so beautifully.”

The young performers will have a busy holiday season ahead of them and you’ll have multiple chances to hear them perform.

The Houston Children’s Chorus will be one of the groups performing at the Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular Saturday evening. The event starts at 5 p.m. outside City Hall.

The kids will also perform on Dec. 21 at the Kids and Christmas Pops concert at Rice University. The next day, they will show off their versatility by doing a sacred Christmas music performance inside the chapel at the Villa de Matel Convent on Lawndale Street.

“I think everyone in Houston should come see us sing because you will love it," said Bell.