Advent calendars galore! Wine, cheese, hot sauce and more
See if any of these unique Advent calendars make your heart (and belly) tingle with Christmas spirit
HOUSTON – Advent calendar’s are a unique and fun tradition to countdown to Christmas and businesses are getting more creative each year to ensure they have a special one for everyone.
Countdown to Christmas by opening a new gift each day of December with any of these one-of-a-kind Advent calendars.
VINEBOX - 12 Nights of Wine (Naughty & Nice Bundle)
VINEBOX brought you the world’s first wine Advent calendar. Its Naught & Nice 2019 Bundle offers two limited edition wine boxes with 12 world class wines each.
The bundle is priced at $176, though each of the editions can be purchased separately.
Aldi - 24 Imported Cheese Advent Calendar
Aldi’s cheese Advent calendar features 24 snack-sized European cheeses, which is made to directly pair with its wine Advent calendar.
Customers are limited to purchasing three cheese Advent calendars while supplies last. Once sold out, the calendars will not be restocked.
Aldi also offers a variety of Advent calendars including wine, beer, toys and chocolate.
BYOB Hot Sauce - The 25 Sauces of Christmas
For those who like to spice things up, literally, BYOB Hot Sauce offers an Advent calendar with 25 unique Louisiana-style hot sauces, each in a two-ounce glass bottle with a different Christmas-themed label. Flavors range in spice from mild, to the hottest pepper on the planet.
This hot sauce lover’s dream gift is priced at $79.98.
The Bearded Man Company - 24 Days of Beard Treats
This unique Advent calendar comes packed with enough beard oils to see you through to well after Christmas.
On each day of December, leading up to Christmas, you will discover a new scent.
You can purchase this gift for any bearded gentleman for $41.21 before taxes and fees.
This Advent calendar comes in mint-colored packaging and contains 24 Sephora beauty products including makeup, skincare, bath and accessories.
It is priced at $45 but all items have a value of $71, according to Sephora’s website.
