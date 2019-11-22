Houston holiday events for 2019
Here is a list of holiday events around the Houston area:
Moody Gardens Ice Land & Festival of Lights
https://www.moodygardens.com/holiday_season/
Cirque Joyeux Noel Dinner and Show - Moody Gardens Hotel
TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights
https://zoolights.houstonzoo.org/
https://www.houstonzoo.org/events/zoo-lights/
The Ice at Discovery Green
https://www.discoverygreen.com/ebevents
https://www.discoverygreen.com/ice
Tickets at discoverygreen.eventbrite.com.
Children’s Museum of Houston Seasonal Events
https://www.cmhouston.org/calendar
The Houston Ballet Presents “The Nutcracker”
https://www.houstonballet.org/seasontickets/2018-19-season/the-nutcracker/
Alley Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story of Christmas”
https://www.alleytheatre.org/plays/production-detail/a-christmas-carol
Houston Symphony Holiday Performances
https://www.houstonsymphony.org/
Houston Mayor’s Holiday Celebration
http://www.houstontx.gov/mayorsholiday/
Houston City Hall Menorah Lighting
http://www.chabadoutreach.org/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/3501659/jewish/City-Hall.htm
Public Menorah Lighting at the Galleria
http://www.chabadoutreach.org/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/1682361
Alvin Christmas Train
http://www.thechristmastrain.org/
Christmas Village at Bayou Bend
https://www.mfah.org/a/christmas-village-at-bayou-bend/
Dickens on the Strand
http://www.galvestonhistory.org/events/dickens-on-the-strand/dickens-on-the-strand
Galveston Santa Hustle 5K & Half Marathon
http://www.santahustle.com/galveston/
George Ranch Christmas in the Park & Campfire Christmas
https://www.georgeranch.org/event-calendar/
Gingerbread Build Off
https://aiahouston.org/v/site-home/Gingerbread-Build-Off/39/
The Grand 1894 Opera House
https://tickets.thegrand.com/Online/default.asp
Jingle on the Boardwalk
http://www.kemahboardwalk.com/landing/jingle-on-the-boardwalk/
Kemah Christmas Boat Parade
http://www.kemahboardwalk.com/featuring/boat-parade/
Magical Winter Lights in La Marque
http://www.magicalwinterlights.com/houston/
Missouri City Snowfest Weekend
http://www.missouricitytx.gov/index.aspx?NID=566
Pearland Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting
https://www.pearlandtx.gov/departments/parks-recreation/special-events/hometown-christmas-tree-lighting
Santa’s Wonderland
https://www.santas-wonderland.com/
S.H.A.P.E. Kwanzaa Events
Sugar Land Christmas Tree Lighting
http://www.sugarlandtx.gov/918/Christmas-Tree-Lighting
Sugar Land Giant Menorah Lighting Celebration
http://www.sugarlandtownsquare.com/event/giant-menorah-lighting-celebration/
Sugar Land Holiday Lights
https://www.sugarlandholidaylights.com/
Sugar Land Museum of Natural Science - Cookies with Santa
http://www.hmns.org/hmns-at-sugar-land/jingle-tree/cookies-with-santa/
Tomball German Christmas Market
