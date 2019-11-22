Here is a list of holiday events around the Houston area:

Moody Gardens Ice Land & Festival of Lights

http://www.moodygardens.com/

https://www.moodygardens.com/holiday_season/

Cirque Joyeux Noel Dinner and Show - Moody Gardens Hotel

www.moodychristmasshow.com

TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights

https://zoolights.houstonzoo.org/

https://www.houstonzoo.org/events/zoo-lights/

The Ice at Discovery Green

https://www.discoverygreen.com/ebevents

https://www.discoverygreen.com/ice

Tickets at discoverygreen.eventbrite.com.

Children’s Museum of Houston Seasonal Events

https://www.cmhouston.org/calendar

The Houston Ballet Presents “The Nutcracker”

https://www.houstonballet.org/seasontickets/2018-19-season/the-nutcracker/

Alley Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story of Christmas”

https://www.alleytheatre.org/plays/production-detail/a-christmas-carol

Houston Symphony Holiday Performances

https://www.houstonsymphony.org/

Houston Mayor’s Holiday Celebration

http://www.houstontx.gov/mayorsholiday/

Houston City Hall Menorah Lighting

http://www.chabadoutreach.org/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/3501659/jewish/City-Hall.htm

Public Menorah Lighting at the Galleria

http://www.chabadoutreach.org/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/1682361

Alvin Christmas Train

http://www.thechristmastrain.org/

Christmas Village at Bayou Bend

https://www.mfah.org/a/christmas-village-at-bayou-bend/

Dickens on the Strand

http://www.galvestonhistory.org/events/dickens-on-the-strand/dickens-on-the-strand

Galveston Santa Hustle 5K & Half Marathon

http://www.santahustle.com/galveston/

George Ranch Christmas in the Park & Campfire Christmas

https://www.georgeranch.org/event-calendar/

Gingerbread Build Off

https://aiahouston.org/v/site-home/Gingerbread-Build-Off/39/

The Grand 1894 Opera House

https://tickets.thegrand.com/Online/default.asp

Jingle on the Boardwalk

http://www.kemahboardwalk.com/landing/jingle-on-the-boardwalk/

Kemah Christmas Boat Parade

http://www.kemahboardwalk.com/featuring/boat-parade/

Magical Winter Lights in La Marque

http://www.magicalwinterlights.com/houston/

Missouri City Snowfest Weekend

http://www.missouricitytx.gov/index.aspx?NID=566

Pearland Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting

https://www.pearlandtx.gov/departments/parks-recreation/special-events/hometown-christmas-tree-lighting

Santa’s Wonderland

https://www.santas-wonderland.com/

S.H.A.P.E. Kwanzaa Events

https://www.shape.org/kwanzaa

Sugar Land Christmas Tree Lighting

http://www.sugarlandtx.gov/918/Christmas-Tree-Lighting

Sugar Land Giant Menorah Lighting Celebration

http://www.sugarlandtownsquare.com/event/giant-menorah-lighting-celebration/

Sugar Land Holiday Lights

https://www.sugarlandholidaylights.com/

Sugar Land Museum of Natural Science - Cookies with Santa

http://www.hmns.org/hmns-at-sugar-land/jingle-tree/cookies-with-santa/

Tomball German Christmas Market

https://www.tomballgermanfest.org/