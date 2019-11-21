Is your spirit of service at odds with your jam-packed schedule? No worries. These Houston organizations will pick up your donations for free so you can clear out your clutter and do good without leaving the comfort of your home.

Whether you want to give away a small box loaded with random items or you’ve got a room packed with old furniture, the Salvation Army will pick up your donations. The organizations accepts donations of books, clothes, furniture, household items and miscellaneous objects.

The nonprofit offers donation pickup and accepts gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, appliances, flooring, cabinetry and more. Houston Habitat for Humanity suggests scheduling your pickup at least two weeks in advance.

This faith-based nonprofit run by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston will pick up your donations Tuesday through Saturday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. You must schedule your pickup at least 7 days in advance. The organization accepts a wide variety of items but each item you donate must be clean, new or gently used and in working condition.

This Houston resale store run by West Houston Assistance Ministries will pick up your large donations of furniture Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Second Blessing store does not accept any broken, torn, or stained items; paint, chemicals, or hazardous waste products, mattresses, box springs, or car seats. To schedule your donation pickup, call 832-301-0753.

This Houston area nonprofit will pick up your donations for free during the week. It accepts a wide variety of donations. Call (281) 387-4734 to schedule a donation pickup.