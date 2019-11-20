The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Whether you’re in the process of shopping around for electricity or you’re looking to switch providers, the experts at TriEagle Energy provided three questions to ask yourself before making any major decisions.

How long does a low rate last?

There are some sweet, low rates advertised out there.

But not all of them last forever.

Do the math: three months of low rates could end up costing you a fortune for the remainder of your contract. Make sure you’re thinking it through before you commit to anything long-term.

What is your rate based on?

Many providers advertise super low rates. But if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, TriEagle experts said.

Some of these rates are dependent on minimal monthly usage. If this minimum isn’t reached, the rate could double.

What is your average monthly usage? You might be surprised to learn it’s not as high as you might think. Do your homework!

Are there any surprise fees or incentives?

The details are always in the fine print.

For example, 5.5¢ might be just a starting point. Inquire about items that can affect this rate. Surprise fuel surcharges can take your rate into double digits -- and no one wants that.

As for incentives, smart thermometers are a no-brainer. They even have “smart” in their name. Getting one for free is genius.

Up-to-date equipment will help you save money by lowering your energy usage.

Learn more about what you can expect with TriEagle Energy.