Treasure Truck: This is the Amazon pop-up event for parents of young kids happening this weekend

Amazon Treasure Truck logo and a promotional image for the Amazon First Steps baby registry pop-up store in Houston on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, 2019.

HOUSTON - Amazon is bringing more of its shopping experience to parents and parents-to-be in a brick-and-mortar fashion this weekend in Houston.

The company is promoting its First Steps baby registry with a pop-up event at Silver Street Studios, at 2000 Edwards St., on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is an extension of the mega retailer’s Treasure Truck campaign. The Treasure Truck gives Amazon shoppers featured items that the company says are “hand-picked, must-have item(s)” that are sold one at a time via text. Shoppers pick up the item on the same day as the purchase from a location that works best for the customer. Get the details and join by texting “TRUCK” to 24193.

At the pop-up event, Amazon has promised a balloon artist, coloring stations, free samples and prize giveaways on things like car seats and convertible cribs.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.