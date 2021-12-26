Christmas fireworks? They’re a thing this year. Here’s tips in case your pet gets frightened

They might be pretty, but fireworks can frighten your pets.

"Fireworks and other loud noises that occur at these holiday celebrations terrify most animals," said the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Santa Cruz, Calif.

Animal advocates urge pet owners to take these simple precautions to make sure their pets are safe over the holidays.

Keep pets inside

The best situation for your pet is to be at home with you. If your holiday plans take you elsewhere, it is best to leave your pet inside the house. Sometimes frightened animals will try to seek refuge from noise and confusion by chewing through ropes, jumping fences or running away. Keeping them indoors will assure that they won’t get lost. If you have an animal that is nervous or predisposed to stress, you might want to consult with your veterinarian about having certain calming medicine on hand.

Crate-trained animals should be loose in the house

SPCA officials say that animals can get hurt trying to escape their crates.

Make sure your pets are wearing proper identification .

Just in case your pet does run away during a fireworks display, your chances of finding the animal are much better if it is wearing an ID tag. Cats should always wear break-away collars that will allow them to get free if the collar gets caught on something.

If your pet gets lost, experts say you should begin a search immediately. Contact your local animal control, humane society and SPCA.