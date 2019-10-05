Texas Trips: 5 landmarks to hit in Amarillo

Getty Images: U.S. Route 66 was a highway within the U.S. Highway System. The highway, which became one of the most famous roads in America

HOUSTON - There are some pretty amazing places to see in Texas. Our ongoing series “Texas Trips,” helps you discover what to do, and where to eat and stay in these places.

While Amarillo is a bit of a trek, take the iconic road trip down Route 66 and stop by this Texas town that has plenty to see and offer. If you are driving through, don’t miss Cadillac Ranch, an installation that has thousands driving through each year to admire the art, seek inspiration and take monumental pictures.

If you want to stay the night, there is a lively nightlife and plenty to do at the Big Texan Steak Ranch.

Here are 5 places to see in Amarillo:

1. Cadillac Ranch

If you happen to be driving through Amarillo, you won’t be able to miss Cadillac Ranch. The eccentric and bright old Cadillac’s stationed roadside with spray paint and colorful designs attract tourists from all over.

According to Atlas Obscura, “Cadillac Ranch, built in 1974, is the product of the eccentric helium millionaire Stanley Marsh 3. In collaboration with The Ant Farm, a San Francisco art collective, Marsh funded the placement of ten graffiti-covered Cadillacs half-buried in a dusty Texas field. The cars are positioned nose-down and face west “at the same angle as the Cheops’ pyramids”. The cars were actually moved two miles further out in 1997 to avoid the expanding city.”

2. Tascosa Drive-In Theater

The drive-in theater date that you only see in movies can easily be recreated in Amarillo. The Tascosa Drive-In Theater is the perfect date night to chill in the car and watch one of two features playing while enjoying snacks from the extensive concession stand menu. Movies start at dark and tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for kids 10 and under and babies go for free.

3. Jack Sisemore Traveland RV Museum

The museum showcases the Sisemore family’s extensive RV collection. The family has been collecting and restoring RV’s for over 25 years. The RV collection includes RV’s from the 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s and 70’s along with the first Itasca motor home ever built and the Flxible Bus from RV the movie. The museum is free to the public. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4. Esquire Jazz Club

If you are looking for a night on the town during your road trip, head out to Esquire Jazz Club. They offer music, happy hour events, prime time concerts and late night events Wednesdays through Saturdays. The club is located in a historic Amarillo building that also has doubled as a court house for the last 25 years.

5. Big Texan Steak Ranch

And if you’re really hungry, look no further than the 72-ounce steak challenge. Guests who participate in the challenge will be served a 72-ounce steak, shrimp cocktail, baked potato, salad and roll with butter. The historic ranch also has a limo service, brewery, gift shop, motel and the Starlight Ranch event center where guests flock for events and concerts.

