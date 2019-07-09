Stunning art celebrates casting of Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid'

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HOUSTON - In response to online haters who objected to a black woman portraying the red-headed mermaid princess in the animated "Disney" film "The Little Mermaid," artists from around the world are showing their love of Halle Bailey's Ariel casting through art.

Bailey will play Ariel in the upcoming adaption of "The Little Mermaid." Bailey is half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle. She will star in the live-action version that will include songs from the 1989 animated Disney hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Here are some of the artworks celebrating Bailey's casting.

Created some Fan Art for black Ariel cos I’m here for it all. pic.twitter.com/uUi3qw2JsM — Denzel (@StunninDenzel) July 8, 2019

the little mermaid live action hasn't even come out yet and i'm already so here for it #Ariel #TheLittleMermaid 🧜🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/id43OPoEgz — eddie (@ERASERTHIRST) July 6, 2019

HELLO been a while since i did any art so i attempted live action ariel i luv floofy hair pic.twitter.com/qwUNJOYzoQ — ₚ ₒ ₜ ₐ ₜ ₒ (@kp_picazo) July 9, 2019

Fan art for - The Little Mermaid - after hearing that @chloexhalle - Halle Bailey will be playing Ariel I just had to paint this to see how it could look!

Can't wait for this film #thelittlemermaid #hallebailey #Disney #mermaid #ariel #disneylittlemermaid pic.twitter.com/fHlXhq62FP — Sean Nash (@Sean_Nash_Art) July 5, 2019

Nothing but love for my Ariel ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R34I7uyuv2 — ‎BubbleBree ‎ᗢ ART RAFFL ‎✵ (@BubbleBree1) July 4, 2019

My buddy @DylanBonner90 is the one who drew the beautiful mermaid art that the new Ariel & many others have been sharing online (unfort without crediting him). Give him a follow on insta...all his work is ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CRvyeZc8fX — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) July 4, 2019

You are absolutely gorgeous and you have voice of an angel, perfect for Ariel 🧜‍♀️ Made this for you and for everyone that is happy with your casting 🥰 pic.twitter.com/aQu7OcGeJt — Sunny (@SunDollArt) July 4, 2019

Passing the torch | in this house, we love and support all our mersisters. Welcome to the Ariel club, @chloexhalle !! 🧜🏾‍♀️💜🧜🏻‍♀️ art by thecrownedheartlove on IG 🌊 pic.twitter.com/CsPacOtGQA — Lara Akal (@lara_a) July 6, 2019

@chloexhalle congratulations to Halle on landing the role of #Ariel for the upcoming live action for #TheLittleMermaid !

💖🧜🏾‍♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/L6lrwvfXwx — Nicole Graham (@NicoleGrahamART) July 9, 2019

In the spirit of diversity, I’m sharing creative fan art of Halle Bailey as the new Ariel. #hoesmad #theycanstaymadtoo #ArielisBlack



Credit: Drew Kahuna pic.twitter.com/x4xVjBVlVq — ʇɹoɯǝploʌ ʎpɐl, Child of Disobedience. (@theRsyndrome) July 8, 2019

When I was 4, other girls in my dance class told me I couldn't dress up as Ariel because I was black and she was white. No matter how wrong those little girls were, this is why representation matters.



Also, I really hope she gets locs 🧜‍♀️☺️#littlemermaid #HalleIsAriel #ariel pic.twitter.com/4JUNgG6h8K — saturnine stardust (@art_of_stardust) July 7, 2019

I hadn’t seen anyone do the new #Ariel in her pink outfit yet so thought I’d give it a go😊🎀#HalleBailey you go girl💕 pic.twitter.com/pPnEzMDHF1 — Abi does art (@abidoesart) July 6, 2019

Ahh I love all the Ariel fan art going around so I decided to draw some myself!!

-

#TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/Diny3WOIq5 — ☆isaiah | saw ffh!!☆ (@kirivakus) July 6, 2019

Some of you guys wanted me to try out some hair options #TheLittleMermaid @chloexhalle pic.twitter.com/fJ8uiVVfe6 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 6, 2019

All right, time to repost this Ariel fan art I made FOUR YEARS ago. I am 10000% behind the live action casting choices. #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/3txSPNGk2l — Taija Vigilia (@TaijaVigilia) July 4, 2019

She will be amazing Ariel!!

Change our mind pic.twitter.com/pYEBW5AwcV — 91939art (@91939art) July 7, 2019

“A part of your wild 🌎”



Super excited that @chloexhalle will be the new Ariel ! Decided to do some art 💖



Detailed View on my 📸 IG : @KattKartel #TheLittleMermaid #painting #procreate pic.twitter.com/gKP2V2UOZ3 — 𝒦𝔞𝔯𝔱𝔢𝔩 🎋 (@KattKartel) July 7, 2019

✨💙 so excited to see Halle Bailey as Ariel! 💙✨#thelittlemermaid pic.twitter.com/AKP7YmWumS — 🌻 PrimeMeridian 🌻 (@_PrimeM_Art_) July 6, 2019

Getting some illustrations done for autographs in Disney! Would they have changed Ariel at the parks this quickly? My light is making her look yellow...😓 #disney #Ariel #art pic.twitter.com/XahW6NOf6W — Hello North (@hellonorthstar) July 5, 2019

this looks extremely colourful/saturated next to all my other recent art but I just thought the Ariel announcement today was pretty great ❤️💜💚 pic.twitter.com/5he78HR5If — Jenn St-Onge (@princess_jem4) July 4, 2019

I don’t post much art here, but I couldn’t resist making Halle from @chloexhalle as Ariel! I know she’ll play the part well! pic.twitter.com/kxjPGlTCLQ — Crystal Belcher (@peachydip) July 6, 2019

My take on @chloexhalle Ariel! Who’s excited for the film? 🐠 I used my concept art more realistic style for this one but will be doing a more cartoony drawing for RedBubble #littlemermaid #ariel #fanart pic.twitter.com/p2ldPCbz05 — Bruna’s Art (@munchkinboutiq) July 4, 2019

My only opinion about Ariel is this art I made ✨ #LittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/iAnSEJ7uZx — 🌻 (@Nicoluuv) July 5, 2019

Honestly, I think Ariel is going to look beautiful, so here a quick one (w/all the respect) pic.twitter.com/yJu55SNpkm — Vanessa Morales 🌱 (@phonemova) July 4, 2019

Saw this art by @LukasWerneck Halle as Ariel on Instagram and wanted to repost here #blackariel pic.twitter.com/RUSE8hiIJO — HoneyBaee (@SweetAsHoneyBB) July 4, 2019

idk who’s exactly these are ✨ ariel fan art of #HalleBailey as Ariel in #TheLittleMermaidLiveAction 😍🧜🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/XclVfWBPFK — HALLE BAILEY IS MY ARIEL 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@yadenhadenjaden) July 5, 2019

Awesome Halle Bailey as Ariel. ART by Nilah Magruder pic.twitter.com/6rs0vpZWVX — UzamakiJ (@UzamakiJ) July 4, 2019

The Little Mermaid fan art / concept art inspired by @chloexhalle as Ariel. ✨



Art by Jeremiah Torrevillas

Visit his Instagram: jettrrvlls pic.twitter.com/ALXB8KEmWq — Loras (@ethanatienzaa) July 4, 2019





