Stunning art celebrates casting of Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid'

HOUSTON - In response to online haters who objected to a black woman portraying the red-headed mermaid princess in the animated "Disney" film "The Little Mermaid," artists from around the world are showing their love of Halle Bailey's Ariel casting through art.
Bailey will play Ariel in the upcoming adaption of "The Little Mermaid." Bailey is half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle. She will star in the live-action version that will include songs from the 1989 animated Disney hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Here are some of the artworks celebrating Bailey's casting.
