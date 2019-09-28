One-tank trips: 4 spots to relax and recharge in Livingston

HOUSTON - One-tank trips can take you from Houston to some pretty amazing places. Our ongoing series “One Tank Trips,” helps you discover what to do, and where to eat and stay in these places.

Distance from Houston to Livingston: 74 miles

About an hour outside of Houston, Livingston is a short and easy one-tank trip. This small town serves as a great pit stop if you are trying to break up your drive north or just escape the city for the day. If you want to stay the night though, do not fret. Livingston State Park is perfect for a campout on a nice fall night and the prized Naskila Gaming casino can keep even the non-gamblers occupied for hours.

Here are four places to go if you stop in Livingston:

1. Lake Livingston State Park

If you need some quality family time, head up to this haven where families can swim, fish, boat, hike, bird, camp, picnic, mountain bike and enjoy the beautiful surroundings. While families can easily pitch a tent and camp, there are also a variety of less rustic options including camp sites with full hookups, screened shelters and group sites.

2. Naskila Gaming

This 24-hour gaming facility is nice for a night of gambling and partying or if you need daylong entertainment. The 30,000 square foot space is equipped with over 800 electronic games, nightly entertainment, upscale and casual dining options, monthly promotions and more. There are VIP options available complete with a private lounge and more promotions.

3. Polk County Memorial Museum

If you are looking for more of an educational experience, the Polk County Memorial Museum offers a unique perspective of the history of Polk County. According to the museum the mission is, “Recognizing that our past profoundly influences our future, the museum collects, preserves and interprets the rich heritage of Polk County, and assumes responsibility of all collections which are held in trust for the benefit and education of present and future citizens.” Current featured exhibits include civil war life and the war years, river boats on the trinity, Main Street and the east Texas timber industry.

4. Pit Row Pit Stop

For those who want some fun and a hearty diner meal on the way through Livingston, be sure to stop at the Pit Row Pit Stop. They serve all the favorites from hamburgers and cheeseburgers, barbecue, chicken fried steak, fries, onion rings, ice cream and more. Guests can also call in orders to go.

