Musical to feature Houston-based ZZ Top: This is what 'Sharp Dressed Man' is all about

HOUSTON - Houston-based band ZZ Top, comprised of vocalist/guitarist Billy Gibbons, vocalist/bassist Dusty Hill and drummer Frank Beard, is the subject of a rock musical coming to Las Vegas in 2020.

Billboard reports the show will be called “Sharp Dressed Man,” and, as described in a press release, will be an “outrageous, bawdy musical romp about a Lone Star auto mechanic who becomes a modern-day Robin Hood, stealing hearts — and car parts — with the help of his merry band of beer drinkers and hell raisers."

The show will be executive produced by the band and will highlight the group’s major hits including “Legs,” “La Grange,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Cheap Sunglasses."

“We’re excited about this fantastic project and look forward to hearing our music in a new innovative context,” Gibbons is quoted saying in a news release. “Fans have often told us that we’ve provided the soundtrack to their lives, and this is very much in line with that kind of enthusiastic thinking.”



