MC Hammer house party coming to Houston

MC Hammer announced tour dates for his Hammer's House Party tour.

HOUSTON - Answering your late 1980s, early 1990s prayers, MC Hammer is hitting the road, touring with some big names from when bell-bottom pants and Walkmans were still cool.

Alongside MC Hammer is Sir Mix-A-Lot, Biz Markie, Sisqo, Coolio and Ton Loc -- along with others.

MC Hammer made the tour announcement, along with where it will stop across America.

My friends, Houston is on that list.

Hammer's House Party will be held Aug. 3 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.

General admission lawn seating tickets start at $15. To get your hands on tickets, click here.

