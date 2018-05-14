Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane in 'Superman' films, dies at 69

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Canadian-American actress Margot Kidder, who was best known as Lois Lane in the "Superman" films, died Sunday. She was 69.

Kidder died at her home in Livingston, Montana, according to an obituary posted on the website for Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in the town.

Kidder rose to fame in the late '70s and early '80s for her role as an intrepid reporter at the Daily Planet who turned into the love interest of Superman, played by Christopher Reeve.

She suffered from bipolar disorder and had a highly publicized breakdown in 1996, during which she was found in the backyard of a Los Angeles home. She later became an advocate for mental health.

Her cause of death was not immediately released.



