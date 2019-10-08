Ellen DeGeneres defends friendship with George W. Bush after appearing at Cowboys game

Ellen DeGeneres defends friendship with former President George W. Bush after online outrage is sparked by an image of the two sitting beside each other at an NFL game.

Ellen DeGeneres and former President George W. Bush sat together in the owners' club on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, were invited by Charlotte Jones, daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, to attend the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game.

During the second quarter of the game DeGeneres and Bush were shown on the stadium's massive jumbotron.

EllenTube Ellen DeGeneres and former President George W. Bush attend the Cowboys vs. Packers game on Oct. 6, 2019.

The pair were laughing which surprised and outraged many "The Ellen Show" fans. The talk show host says she received backlash asking, "Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?"

DeGeneres shared her thoughts with viewers in her monologue on Tuesday.

"When we were invited, … I was aware that I was going to be surrounded with people from very different views and beliefs," DeGeneres says. "And I'm not talking about politics. I was rooting for the Packers."

In the monologue, DeGeneres explains she is friends with Bush and goes on to thank him and wife Laura Bush for a great time at the game.

"I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have… but just because I don't agree with some on everything doesn't mean that I'm not going to be friends with them," DeGeneres says.

The talk show host always closes out her show with the catchphrase "be kind to one another." At the end of the monologue DeGeneres clarifies her meaning.

"When I say ‘be kind to one another' I don't mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone."

Watch Ellen's monologue:

