Dr. Seuss exhibition to stop in Houston: Take a look inside the 'immersive' attraction

HOUSTON - A Dr. Seuss-inspired attraction is headed to Houston, according to Kilburn Media, an entertainment company.

The attraction called "The Dr. Seuss Experience" will feature "The Cat In The Hat," "Horton Hears A Who!" "The Lorax," and other books in separate rooms, as well as a maze inspired by "Oh The Places You'll Go!" comprised of thousands of suspended balloons.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Kilburn Live

Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Kilburn Live

The date for the 15,000-square-foot exhibition -- an "interactive and immersive touring experience" -- to arrive in Houston has not been announced yet, but to receive information on the tour's dates as they're released, visit www.experienceseuss.com.

The tour will begin on October 26 in Toronto, and will travel to planned dates in Seattle and Boston.

Organizers say as the tour moves from city-to-city guests can expect new additions based on different books to join the rotation. The launch will also have a special themed carousel and store where guests can buy Seuss merchandise.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.