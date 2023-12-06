Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ musical coming to Houston in 2024

HOUSTON – The popular musical for Disney’s The Lion King is returning to Houston in 2024.

Disney Theatrical Productions and Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center announced that tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. The long-awaited return will happen on the Hobby Center stage on Thursday, July 11 for a limited four-week engagement through Sunday, Aug. 4.

The show will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There will also be a 1 p.m. performance on July 11.

For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by over 21 million theatergoers, a news release stated.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m., tickets will be available at the Hobby Center Box Office and online at www.TheHobbyCenter.org or www.BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com. Orders for groups of 10 or more can be placed by calling (888) 451-5986 or e-mailing houston.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

The Lion King has been on Broadway for 25 years. Since its premiere on Nov. 13, 1997, 28 global productions have reportedly been seen by over 112 million people.

The show won six 1998 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical.

For more information, visit LionKing.com, www.facebook.com/thelionkingusa and www.instagram.com/thelionking.