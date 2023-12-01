Eminem is apparently playing a concert inside the Fortnite video game, and I have a million questions

Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Eminem has played concerts on nearly every major stage you could think of. From the Academy Awards to The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stage, he’s been everywhere. But now, he can add a concert inside of the popular video game Fortnite to his list.

If you’re like me, you probably have a million questions, with the first question being, “what is Fortnite?”

Apparently it’s a popular online video game that thousands (maybe even millions?) of people play a day, and Eminem is not the first artist who has performed a concert in the video game. Again, I’m not really sure what it means that Eminem will be “performing” inside a video game, but it sounds exciting nonetheless!

After a season of Fortnite ends, the video game likes to celebrate with the gamers who play it. They’ve ended past seasons with performances by Ariana Grande and Travis Scott, to name a few.

Eminem has been rumored to be the next performer to perform for Fortnite, and it’s apparently supposed to happen on Saturday, December 2. If you want to watch, you just have to sign up to play Fortnite, and if you already play Fortnite, you probably already know all of this!

So will it actually be Eminem performing? The short answer is no. After doing some research (if you can’t tell, I’ve never played Fortnite in my life), I found a video of the Ariana Grande “concert” from a few years ago, and there is nothing live about it.

Grande was turned into a sort of avatar, and from the video I watched on YouTube, it’s her little avatar performing to her music, which sounded like it was straight from her albums. So you can probably expect a digitized version of Eminem rapping to “Lose Yourself.”

Fortnite is also selling these things called “skins,” which is basically costumes that your character can wear while playing Fortnite. There are now Eminem skins, so you can have your character look just like the real Slim Shady.

Players are even having their characters reenact scenes from Eminem’s Oscar-winning movie “8 Mile,” which is pretty hilarious when you think about it.

Regardless, it’s still fun that Eminem is participating in a video game that is so huge and popular within the gaming community. The Detroit rapper may be on his couch hanging out while an avatar version of himself is performing for thousands, but it sounds pretty futuristic, right?

Do you play Fortnite? Will you be attending Eminem’s concert? Let us know in the comments below!