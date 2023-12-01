The holidays may be just around the corner, but for those who use Spotify to stream music, it’s another important time of the year: Spotify Wrapped season.

At the end of November, Spotify users get to see their “Wrapped,” aka a recap of all the music they listened to that year. It included how many minutes of music you listened to, the top songs you listened to, your favorite genres of music and the top artists you listened to most. They even included what “sound town” you belong in this year, which was interesting, to say the least.

It’s a big day for fans of music, and it’s a fun way to see just how much music you listened to in the year. I sometimes will question my Spotify Wrapped, and think how could I have possibly listened to a certain song or artist that much, but that’s what makes it fun!

Spotify Wrapped just came out this week, and while it was exciting to see who was my top artists of the year, I noticed something else going on that brought a smile to my face, and it involves my friends that have kids. Maybe I’m just noticing this now because I’m getting older, but I do wonder if this is a new phenomenon among Spotify users.

A friend from college posted on social media her Spotify Wrapped, and hers looked a little bit different than my other friends. She had Taylor Swift as her top artist of the year, but she also has “Let It Go” from “Frozen” as her top song, followed by “Part of Your World” from the new “Little Mermaid” remake.

She jokingly “thanked” her daughter for influencing/ruining her Spotify Wrapped statistics, and it got me thinking if this happens to people with kids more often than not.

I asked some colleagues at work, and another co-worker had the same problem. His top song on Spotify was “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto” thanks to his son. He was really looking forward to seeing who his top artist was, but unfortunately Lin Manuel Miranda and the cast of “Encanto.”

So, did your kids ruin your Spotify Wrapped this year? Does Disney dominate your algorithm? Or maybe you secretly love listening to these Disney songs? Let us know in the comments!