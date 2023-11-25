Gabriel Iglesias to make 3 stops at these Texas cities, part of his new ‘Don’t Worry, Be Fluffy’ tour

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Gabriel Iglesias attends the premiere of FX's "Mayans M.C." Season 2 at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on August 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is planning to bring the laughs to several Texas cities next year.

Iglesias, best known by fans as “Fluffy,” will stop in Edinburg, San Antonio, and Dallas in April as part of his “Don’t Worry, Be Fluffy” tour.

He became the second highest-grossing comedian with over one billion views on YouTube, as reported by KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT.

Iglesias became the first comedian to sell out Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, which later became a Netflix special, “Stadium Fluffy.”

For information and tickets to all three Texas shows, click here.