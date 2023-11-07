Matthew Perry prevented Chandler from cheating on Monica in ‘Friends’

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 10: Actor Matthew Perry and actress Courteney Cox Arquette mingle at the AFI Associates luncheon honoring Hollywood's Arquette family with the 6th Annual "Platinum Circle Award" held at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 10, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

The late Matthew Perry nixed a “Friends” storyline that would have put his beloved character in bed with another woman, the actor cast as his would-be fling revealed Tuesday.

Perry feared that fans would “never forgive” Chandler Bing for cheating on Monica Geller — his on-screen love interest played by Courteney Cox — according to actor Lisa Cash, who had been tabbed to play the other woman.

For two days, Cash rehearsed the role of a Las Vegas hotel worker bringing room service to Chandler, who was upset that Monica had lunch with her former boyfriend Richard, played by Tom Selleck. And in the course of Chandler pouring his heart out, he was set to cheat on Monica with Cash’s character.

Read more on NBC News here.