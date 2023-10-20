YouTube demonitizes prominent creator Sssniperwolf’s channel following accusations of doxxing fellow creator

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: Alia Shelesh attends the "John Wick: Chapter 3" world premiere at One Hanson Place on May 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)

YouTube on Friday said it was issuing a temporary monetization suspension to creator Alia Shelesh, known as SSSniperwolf on the platform, after allegations that she doxxed fellow creator Jack Douglass.

The news comes after an internet feud between Shelesh and Douglass escalated last weekend in an incident that Douglass described as making him fear for his safety.

Douglass, who goes by Jacksfilms on YouTube, has been vocal about his criticism of SSSniperwolf — claiming in a recent video that Shelesh uses viral content from TikTok without gaining explicit permission from or giving credit to the original creators. Douglass has also mocked her videos on his parody channel JJJacksfilms. Shelesh has denied accusations of copying others — writing in a June post on X that “90% of what I upload are my ideas.”

