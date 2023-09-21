Euphoria star Angus Cloud died of accidental overdose, coroner says

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

“Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose from a lethal combination of drugs, the Alameda County Coroner’s office said Thursday.

Cloud, 25, died of a lethal mix of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and benzodiazepines, the coroner’s office confirmed in a phone call with NBC News. The breakout television star died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, in July.

Prior to this death, Cloud’s family said the young actor was struggling with the grief of losing his father.

