Kourtney Kardashian underwent ‘urgent fetal surgery’ to save her baby’s life

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party Hosted By Global Editorial Director Will Welch at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Kourtney Kardashian spoke out Wednesday about undergoing “urgent fetal surgery” to save her unborn baby’s life.

She thanked her doctors and her husband, Travis Barker, who abruptly left the Blink-182 tour last week to be by Kardashian’s side.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.”

