Dolly Parton takes on ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney, Ringo: Take a listen to her new version of the classic here🦋

Dolly Parton Performs at Agua Caliente Casino on January 24, 2014 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton has released a new version of an old favorite -- The Beatles classic hit, “Let It Be” -- with icons Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr featured on the track.

Parton wrote on Instagram, sharing the release Friday: “Does it get any better than singing “Let It Be” with @paulmccartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when @ringostarrmusic joined in on drums, @mrpeterframpton on guitar and @mickfleetwoodofficial playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys! Go give it a listen 💗”

In the comments, McCartney wrote, “Thanks Dolly for doing my song. I love your version and am very pleased to be by your side on this one. Rock on! x”

Reactions to the new version were positive on Parton’s post.

billiecanwrite wrote, “THANK YOU, Dolly! This is history being made! It’s beautiful!”

loganswarrior wrote, “My husband loved the Beatles. I love Dolly Parton. My husband passed away last summer. I wish he could’ve been here for this. ❤️”

crispinhaskinsmvy wrote: “I just listened to it this morning. I LOVED IT! You go Ms Parton!! LET IT BE! ❤️”

Take a listen, y’all. What do you think of Dolly’s version? Let us know in the comments.