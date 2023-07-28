Emmys to be postponed because of writer and actor strikes

FILE - Emmy statues appear at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on July 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. HBO could dominate Wednesday morning's Emmy nominations, but the Hollywood writers' strike and the possibility that actors could join them have cast a cloud over the process. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which had been scheduled for September, is being postponed due to a strike by both screenwriters and actors, according to officials familiar with the production plans.

No new date has been determined, the officials said.

Fox Entertainment and the Television Academy declined to comment.

Variety reported earlier Thursday that the awards show would be moved out of September, citing information conveyed to vendors.

