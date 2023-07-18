‘It’s p------ me off a little bit’: Miranda Lambert calls out fans for taking a photo during her concert

Miranda Lambert performs during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Miranda Lambert wasn’t happy when some concertgoers decided to take a photo during her show.

In a viral TikTok posted on July 16, the country singer is seen performing her song “Tin Man” during her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency at Planet Hollywood when she calls out fans for taking a photo.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second,” she said in the clip shared by RedNeckInVegas. “These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. I don’t like it at all. You’re here to hear some country music tonight, I’m singing some country d--- music.”

She then proceeded to tell the people to sit down and motioned them to take a seat with her hands.

Read more and see the photo on the NBC News report here.

