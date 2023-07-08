Keke Palmer is the latest Black mother facing backlash over what she wears

Keke Palmer attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Darius Jackson, the father of Keke Palmer’s son, is facing heat after shaming the beloved actress for a sheer dress she wore while attending Usher’s Las Vegas residency. Jackson re-tweeted Wednesday a video of Palmer being serenaded by the R&B singer, adding a seeming criticism of Palmer’s choice of wardrobe.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote.

He later doubled down on his statement, writing, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others.”

Read more on NBC News here.