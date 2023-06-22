Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is requesting $248K a month for child support amid divorce

Kevin Costner (R) and Christine Baumgartner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

A new court filing from the estranged wife of Kevin Costner is asking the actor to provide $248,000 a month in child support for their three teenage children.

In a declaration filed on Friday to Santa Barbara County Superior Court and obtained by NBC News, a signed, first-person declaration from Christine Baumgartner states that she also wants Costner to continue covering the cost of their kids’ private school tuition, extracurriculars and health care expenses.

Costner and Baumgartner share three children: Cayden, 16; Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

For more, go to NBC News.