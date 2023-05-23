‘The Color Purple’ musical trailer: Fantasia, cast command viewers in Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg forthcoming film

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Blitz Bazawule, Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and Oprah Winfrey speak onstage as they promote the upcoming film "The Color Purple" during the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of the classic film “The Color Purple,” you will love the new trailer for the Warner Bros. movie musical by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.

Set to premiere in the United States on Christmas Day, the film will debut internationally beginning Jan. 18, 2024. Three years after the book -- which was written by novelist Alice Walker -- was originally published, Spielberg directed and produced a movie adaptation starring Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and Laurence Fishburne, according to Variety. Goldberg received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress as a result of the memorable role and the film won an NAACP award. The film was also nominated for 11 Academy Awards, but didn’t win any of them.

The reprised movie presents “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino as the harrowing character Miss Celie, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as young Celie, Danielle Brooks as the tough and unbossed Sofia, Taraji P. Henson as the sassy Shug Avery, Colman Domingo as the mean Mister, Corey Hawkins as timid Harpo, singer H.E.R. as soften-spoken Squeak, Halle Bailey as the younger Nettie, singer Ciara as the adult Nettie, and award-winning Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Mama.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Oprah Winfrey, Taraji P. Henson, Blitz Bazawule, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks attend the red carpet promoting the upcoming film "The Color Purple" during the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage) (2023 WireImage)

The trailer brings back memories of the 1986 film as you see younger Nettie and Celie playing together in rural Georgia. Barrino -- who also played Celie on Broadway in 2016 -- embodies the shy and abused character and Henson is seen wearing a red dress almost identical to that of the one Shug Avery wore as she performed in a juke joint.

The trailer appears to capture the original essence of sisterhood while overcoming life’s hardships.

“The reason this moment is so important is as long there is a need for self-discovery, self-empowerment, as long as there is a need for victory in someone’s life as long, as there is a need for people to know what it feels like to be loved up and to be made full and hold to somebody else’s love, there will be a need for ‘The Color Purple,’” Winfrey was quoted saying by Variety at an event for the trailer launch.

Haven’t seen the trailer yet? Watch it here or in the player below.