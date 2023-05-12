Actor Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital and recuperating, his daughter says

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jamie Foxx attends the LA Community Screening of Warner Bros Pictures' "Just Mercy" at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on January 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Jamie Foxx has been out of the hospital for weeks, his daughter said Friday after multiple reports suggested the Oscar-winning actor’s condition had worsened.

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, said in a statement on Instagram her dad is recovering well.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support,” she wrote.

