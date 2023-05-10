Writers strike: What TV shows are being affected

HOLLYWOOD – Prepare for a potentially lackluster fall television schedule.
With the first Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in 15 years in full swing, the more immediate future of some of your favorite content hangs in the air.
The strike began last week after six weeks of high-stakes negotiations between the WGA and the trade group Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Thousands of unionized scribes say they are not paid fairly in the streaming era. (The WGA represents some of NBCUniversal’s news division employees. Comcast, the corporation that owns NBCUniversal, is represented by the trade group.)
