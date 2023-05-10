66º

Writers strike: What TV shows are being affected

“Stranger Things,” “Yellowjackets” and “Hacks” are among the shows that have already been affected by the strike, which is now in its second week.

Brahmjot Kaur, NBC News

Members of the Writers Guild of America, WGA picket outside CBS Television City in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOLLYWOOD – Prepare for a potentially lackluster fall television schedule.

With the first Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in 15 years in full swing, the more immediate future of some of your favorite content hangs in the air.

Writers strike looks to be a long fight, as Hollywood braces

The strike began last week after six weeks of high-stakes negotiations between the WGA and the trade group Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Thousands of unionized scribes say they are not paid fairly in the streaming era. (The WGA represents some of NBCUniversal’s news division employees. Comcast, the corporation that owns NBCUniversal, is represented by the trade group.)

AP source: Harris postpones MTV event over writers’ strike

Read the full report from NBC News.

