Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dies at 79, report says

Jerry Springer, a legendary talk show host, has died, according to a statement from his family to WLWT News. He was 79.

Family members stated that Springer died peacefully in his suburban Chicago home on Thursday.

Many may know him from “The Jerry Springer Show,” but according to WLWT, Springer also served as Cincinnati’s 56th mayor in 1977.

After serving in politics, he reportedly left and became a news anchor and commentator at WLWT before taking on his new role as a talk show host in the early 90s.

The family’s spokesperson released the following statement to WLWT: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

