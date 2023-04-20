Charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting, attorneys say

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 06: Alec Baldwin attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Charges against Alec Baldwin, stemming from the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of his Western movie “Rust,” have been dropped, his lawyers said Thursday.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” according to a joint statement by Baldwin’s lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

Reps for New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who brought the case against Baldwin, could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

