Actor Millie Bobby Brown attends the world premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" at The Paris Theater on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown and actor Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, appeared to announce their engagement on Tuesday.

Brown, 19, posted a black-and-white picture of herself in Bongiovi’s embrace on the beach and wearing a large stone on her ring finger.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” the British actor wrote on Instagram, apparently referencing Taylor Swift’s “Lover.”

To continue reading, visit nbcnews.com.