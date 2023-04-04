Lynyrd Skynyrd: Band to play in The Woodlands as tour goes ahead after Gary Rossington’s death

Rickey Medlocke (2nd R) and Johnny Van Zant (R) of Lynyrd Skynyrd attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)

HOUSTON – Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington died in early March, but the beat is going on for the band as it heads out on tour this summer, stopping in The Woodlands in July.

Rolling Stone reported the remaining members of Lynyrd Skynyrd and family estates released a statement on Monday announcing the group’s plans to continue as a touring outfit, including a summer trek with Houston-based band ZZ Top this year.

Rolling Stone also shared Rossington’s widow’s statement. Dale Rossington was a longtime Skynyrd backup singer.

“It’s been my honor and privilege to share the stage with him for all these years. His music touched so many millions of people around the world, and Gary was always the first to say how, ‘Skynyrd’s music is bigger than me or any one person. Gary made it known at every chance to express how timeless the music was, and it was always his goal to keep the music alive for his brothers because that was always their dream. He spent his entire life trying to carry on that dream for Ronnie (Van Zant), Allen (Collins), Steve (Gaines) and all the others over the years. His dream will continue thanks to Johnny (Van Zant), Rickey (Medlocke) and the rest of our bandmates to continue to carry his legacy and music on for future generations.”

Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour dates:

July 21 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 22 – Tampa, Florida, at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 23 – Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 28 – Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP

July 29 – Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

July 30 – The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 7 – Denver at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 – Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – Wheatland, California, at Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 – Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 17 – Maryland Heights, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

Aug. 19 – Tinley Park, Illinois, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

Aug. 20 – Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 25 – Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 26 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 27 – Toronto at Budweiser Stage

Sept. 1 – Charlotte at PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 2 – Columbia, Maryland, at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 3 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sept. 8 – Saratoga Springs, New York, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 9 – Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 10 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 15 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 16 – Ocean City, Maryland at Ocean City Bike Fest

Sept. 17 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion